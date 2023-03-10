"AEW needs CM Punk" - Fans slam underwhelming Dynamite ratings performance following Revolution event

The ratings are out for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and fans are having mixed reactions about it on social media.

Last night, AEW held Dynamite at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, which was the promotion's first event following this past Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Many considered Revolution an extremely positive show, with some expecting a huge ratings boost for the company's flagship program one week later.

That wasn't the case. According to WrestleNomics and Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite drew an average of 858,000 viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week's number of 833,000. They scored a rating of 0.29 in the 18-49 demographics, also up from last week. The show was headlined by Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event.

Despite the increase, many fans are calling the ratings a fail since they didn't crack 1 million viewers like they did a couple of weeks ago. While some fans did mention that Tony Khan's promotion had NBA competition, the majority are looking at quick fixes, including CM Punk being added back to the roster.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the AEW International (fka All-Atlantic) Championship against Jay Lethal and The Jericho Appreciation Society called out the House of Black, leading to a huge Trios Championship matchup for next week's show in Winnipeg.

AEW will be premiering a new series after Dynamite this month

AEW Dynamite continues to remain the promotion's flagship show, but a new program will be premiering this month that will add to the company's lineup of shows. That program is All Access, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the company's locker room and the real-life drama that goes into producing a wrestling show.

All Access will premiere on the same night that top superstar Adam Cole makes his return. Cole has been out with injury since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in the summer of 2022.

Are you excited for All Access? Sound off in the comments below.

