"AEW should have never taken him," "He's very delusional" - Fans left stunned over Rusev's comments on his All Elite Wrestling career

Rusev (fka Miro) recently talked about his AEW career and how it eventually led him to consider returning to WWE. Fans reacted to this and couldn't believe what he said.The Bulgarian Brute was with the Stamford-based promotion for 10 years before signing with AEW in 2020 after his release. He then stayed there for five years until he was granted his release from the company earlier this year. In April 2025, he returned to WWE.During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rusev revealed that he regained his confidence during his time with the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, after a while, he realized that he was the best on the roster, so he wanted to return to WWE to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion there.Fans were not amused by his statement. Some disputed his claim of being the best on the roster, with others even pointing out that many stars were better than him. Some brought up how his current run is not even going well, compared to his time in AEW.Others mentioned how his claims were so far-fetched and that Tony Khan should never have signed him in the first place.Mike (WrestlingMemes.com) @WrestlingMemesLINKHe wasn’t even the best ex-WWE guy.Doug @sigmapoet1914LINKHe left AEW to go back to the WWE for the same spot, maybe lower.Wrestling_Mark @WrestlingMark16LINKIf you exclude the 57 wrestlers better than him, he’s absolutely right that he was the best wrestler thereGavin @Asukas_ArmbarLINKthe best in aew? yea rightFunbagsMcCraken @RobertM1982LINKAEW should have never taken him🇮🇹 VinnyMok 🇺🇸 @VinnyMokLINKHe’s very delusionalSheamus lost to Rusev in his first singles match at a PLE since 2022Earlier today, Sheamus took on the former AEW star at Clash in Paris in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. This was his first singles match at a PLE since Clash at the Castle 2022, where he lost to Gunther.His match tonight against Rusev was a unique Extreme Rules match of sorts, with an array of foreign objects at ringside. In the end, The Celtic Warrior was forced to tap out, giving The Bulgarian Brute the win by submission.Wrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKThis is Sheamus' first singles match on a PLE since 2022. #WWEClashThe former AEW star has had a lackluster run in his return to WWE so far. This current feud with Sheamus is the closest thing he's had to a substantial storyline, and it remains to be seen whether this win marks the start of more opportunities, including a shot at a major title.