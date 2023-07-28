AEW officially signing a highly-respected star has fans excited: "It's sad he never achieved nothing in WWE"

A former WWE star is reportedly on board with AEW as a full-time backstage producer, and fans on the internet are more than happy to know about this.

Tony Khan has reportedly put a heavy focus on the backstage team of AEW to keep things in place and run the promotion smoothly. Recently, several legends of pro wrestling have joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in roles such as coaches, trainers, and producers, which could be a smart move.

Meanwhile, former WWE star and wrestling veteran Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) has also joined forces with the All Elite company as a full-time producer, according to a report by PWInsider. While it's unclear whether Hero will be seen in an onscreen role as well, this could turn out to be a big move for Khan's promotion.

Fans are already delighted to learn the news and have high expectations from Hero in regard to the experience and expertise he would possibly bring to the table. Some even want to see him wrestle again:

Jeff Coates @jeffreyAcoates @WrestlePurists The man is a wrestling genius

Common Sense @CommonS37481141 @WrestlePurists AEW has been upping their creative infrastructure this past month or two. Expansion is definitely happening.

Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel @WrestlePurists A valuable hire backstage. Glad to see Chris Hero use his decades of knowledge & experience to help younger talent shine. pic.twitter.com/H05czAAKPw

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @WrestlePurists Is he still an in ring talent? There's still so much he can do with Claudio and Eddie

Biggest Rex Fan Forever @TheWolfieHowell @WrestlePurists It's sad he never achieved nothing in WWE

Tony Khan previously commented on Chris Hero potentially wrestling on AEW

It's fair to say that Tony Khan always does his best to bring the best minds on board with AEW, whether in the ring or backstage. During the build-up of the Blood and Guts match this year, speculations about who will be the fifth members of both The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club were running wild.

Furthermore, a fan even asked Khan to bring Chris Hero into the mix, to which the All Elite CEO replied, "I'm chipping away on him." Later, Tony elaborated on what he said and stated the following about Chris Hero joining AEW:

"I can't say for sure if I'll ever get him, but I'll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he'll crack. Either way, I love working with him."

#AEWRampage @josephweirdness I can't say for sure if I'll ever get him, but I'll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he'll crack. Either way, I love working with him.

Meanwhile, Chris Hero is finally on board with the All Elite promotion if the reports are to be believed. However, it still remains to be seen whether he will be seen on TV as well.

