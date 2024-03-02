AEW performer expected to be out of action for at least 5 months - Reports

Unfortunate news regarding a top AEW name's injury status has just surfaced. This would mean that he will now be missing an extended period of time. A general timeline for his recovery was also given.

A few weeks ago at AULL Rencor Extremo, Vikingo was in action but he had to pull out from the match after an injury. Yesterday, he revealed on his Instagram account that he was suffering from a ruptured ligament and damaged meniscus and he needed surgery due to this.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that El Hijo Del Vikingo could return within the next five months, with this being his first surgery. However, should complications arise and further repairs on the knee were required, he could be on the shelf for up to nine months.

Expand Tweet

El Hijo Del Vikingo beat AEW star to win Best-Flying Wrestler of 2023

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Year-End Awards were revealed online. It was revealed that El Hijo Del Vikingo has just won the award for Best-Flying Wrestler for the second straight year.

The luchador is the current AAA Mega Championship holder, with a dominant reign of around 819 days. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was the defending champion, and Vikingo won the title when Omega could not defend the title due to injury and was forced to relinquish the title.

Vikingo ended up winning this past year's Best-Flying Wrestler as he received the majority of the votes. Following him on the list would be AEW stars Will Ospreay and Rey Fenix.

Expand Tweet

The luchador has impressed many with his ability to pull off some amazing feats in the ring, and he has also shared the ring with some of the best the world has to offer.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

What are your reactions to his injury update? Let us know in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE