AEW personality reveals being part of a frightening incident during recent flight

An AEW personality recently revealed experiencing a harrowing incident after flying back from a recent show. According to Alex Marvez, he was on a plane that nearly suffered a crash.

Passengers on American Airlines Flight 5916 recently experienced a terrifying incident when the aircraft dropped 15,000 feet in three minutes. Oxygen masks notably dropped as the plane lost altitude, leaving many passengers fearing the worst.

Alex Marvez recently took to Twitter to confirm that he was aboard American Airlines Flight 5916 on a recent flight home after the recent show.

"Not the way I wanted to end an 11-day @SiriusXMNFL & @AEW road trip but it will take more than this to keep me from #ALLIN," Marvez posted.

Expand Tweet

Luckily, Marvez seems to be okay, and he along with all the other passengers safely made their way to their destination.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW performer El Hijo del Vikingo recently collapsed during Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City

Vikingo might not be signed to All Elite Wrestling, but the high-octane performer has wowed fans with his handful of appearances. Many are notably hoping that he'll sign with the promotion, but unfortunately, the star had a mishap during Triplemania XXXI.

Angel Acosta of Diario Record recently reported on Vikingo's collapse, and it was revealed that the star likely passed out due to exhaustion. He was notably treated immediately and lifted away on a stretcher.

PWInsider has since reported on El Hijo del Vikingo's status and revealed that the athlete is fine and will not be missing any upcoming shows. The reason for his collapse has since been attributed to dehydration as well as not eating enough. Hopefully, the AAA Mega Champion will take better care of himself in the future and not scare any of his fans again.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here