"AEW is pure disgusting," "Definitely did" - Fans react to claims of Tony Khan fumbling with CM Punk and top WWE Superstar

CM Punk left AEW and later joined WWE in November 2023. Top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also did the same. This has led fans to question Tony Khan’s ability to handle his company and decide what’s best for business.

CM Punk served under the AEW banner for two years (2021 - 2023). Tony Khan released him because of his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the 2023 All In. The American Nightmare was with the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2018 to 2022. He left the company because of creative differences.

Punk and Cody have been drawing tons of attention to WWE’s products as constantly proven by the staggering numbers. The fans have been stating that Tony Khan made the wrong choice by letting these two superstars go. After witnessing their epic promo on Raw, the fans are even more vocal now.

Fans criticize Tony Khan's decision to let CM Punk and Cody Rhodes go [Twitter]

However, some hardcore AEW fans also defended the AEW President in the comments section.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes engage in a heated verbal confrontation on RAW

Punk and Cody both have a point to prove. They both left WWE and joined AEW in the past. Now they are back but have to fight to earn the top spot in the promotion. They will be a part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the PPV this Saturday.

Ahead of their possible showdown at the forthcoming Royal Rumble match, the two met inside the ring on RAW and shared a heart-pumping verbal exchange.

Punk disclosed that Dusty Rhodes asked him to take care of his son when he joined the Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2007. He stated that he would no longer hold on to the promise he made and go after Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Cody brought up Punk’s infamous pipebomb promo from 2011. He accused him of not being a man of his word. It will be interesting to see how much more intense this feud will get at Royal Rumble.

