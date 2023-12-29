AEW Rampage's holiday episode titled AEW Rampage New Year's Smash, which will run on December 29, is taped. With the year ending and the company's pay-per-view Worlds End just around the corner, the episode was important in winding up and setting up the current feuds.

It had something happening that didn't involve the wrestler fighting it out in the ring. Here's everything that went down.

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho met face-to-face in the ring after the former signed off from the Jericho Appreciation Society. It was a heartfelt moment, and Ocho promised Sammy a Tag Title match in the future. The former Inner Circle member accepted. Jericho and Guevara, along with Sting and Darby Allin, will face Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher at the pay-per-view Worlds End on December 30.

Wheeler Yuta defended the ROH Pure Championship against Matt Sydal, a former WWE Tag Team Champion. The post-match shenanigans saw Danhausen coming out in the ring, only to be attacked by Yuta. Hook intervened as Yuta was punching the daylights out of Danhausen. Taz's son defends the FTW Championship against Yuta at Worlds End on the Zero Hour pre-show. It's important to note that the previous FTW Championship match, where Hook faced Jack Perry, was pretty controversial.

In the women's section, Ruby Soho, accompanied by Saraya and Harley Cameron, had a slobber-knocker of a match with Marina Shafir, accompanied by Nyla Rose. Soho won, adding another string to her feud with Shafir. The two have faced each other earlier this year as well.

Action Andretti and Top Flight, comprised of the Martin brothers, were in for a match against Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. Andretti and Top Flight won the intense bout. The win, for sure, is another addition to the feud that the audience is bound to like.

Here are the full results for AEW's Rampage New Year's Smash

Tony Schiavone botches during AEW Rampage episode

Botches are pretty rare in wrestling, and they become all the more rare when it comes to commentating and backstage interviews. That's exactly what happened when Tony Schiavone was interviewing Kris Statlander on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Amid the interview, former WWE star Stokely Hathaway came in and suggested that Statlander should go solo. While doing so, he regarded her as Kristen instead of Kris. Statlander caught the botch and spoke about it as well.

The incident quickly crept up online.

"Did he call me Kristen?... That's not even my name," Kris Statlander said. - the post read.

At least it goes to show that people are still viewing AEW programming with a good amount of interest.

