AEW Rampage Spoilers: 3-time Intercontinental Champion returns, New world title contender, and more (October 6, 2023)

The latest episode of AEW Rampage for October 6, 2023, has been shot, and it was an action-packed affair. The show's main event was a ROH World Championship number one contenders match that also marked the return of a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

Johnny TV, Komander, Lince Dorado, and Penta El Zero Miedo squared off in a four-way contest to determine the next challenger for Eddie Kingston's gold.

Without further ado, let's look at the spoiler for the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage:

Komander wins an opportunity to challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship

Komander bested three-time Intercontinental Champion Johnny TV, Dorado, and Penta to secure a shot at The Mad King's world title. This was Johnny's first televised match in the company since August 9, 2023.

The Hardys and Best Friends reign supreme

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) and Best Friends combined forces to defeat the team of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, and Angelo Parker in a stellar bout.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida score another win

TBS Champion Kris Statlander teamed up with Hikaru Shida to defeat the duo of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta take locals to town

The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta bested enhancement talents Colt Stevens and Levi Shapiro in a tag team contest.

What happened before Rampage

The Dark Order defeated Colt Cabana, Brandon Cutler, and Matt Sydal in a dark match that took place before the AEW Rampage main card.

