AEW Rampage Spoilers: Adam Copeland appears, Outcasts member laid out after miscommunication, and more (20th October 2023)

The upcoming episode of AEW Rampage was taped after the latest edition of Dynamite. It featured matches involving popular stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Skye Blue, Wheeler Yuta, and others.

A massive two-out-of-three falls match took place on the show, pitting Mistico against Rocky Romero. Brother Zay, Kip Sabian, and John Silver locked horns in a three-way bout for a shot at Orange Cassidy's International Championship on October 21, 2023.

Anna Jay and Nyla Rose combined forces to take on two enhancement talents in a dark match before the show went on air. WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland was a major attraction on the program as he appeared in front of the live audience.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club squared off with Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime in an exciting tag team contest. Ruby Soho and Skye Blue faced each other in singles competition.

Ruby Soho's Outcasts stablemate, Saraya, helped her to win the match. The heel duo later assaulted Blue, but Kris Statlander ultimately saved the upstart. The TBS Champion took out Soho, while the latter had a miscommunication with The Glampire.

Here's a list of who won and who lost during the taping for the October 20, 2023, episode of Rampage, according to F4Wonline:

Anna Jay and Nyla Rose defeated two enhancement talents in a dark match

Adam Copeland appeared and won over the live crowd

Mistico defeated Rocky Romero

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli bested Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime

Ruby Soho defeated Skye Blue

John Silver defeated Kip Sabian and Brother Jay to secure a shot at Cassidy's gold

AEW Collision's TV ratings get a significant boost

After losing the Tuesday Night TV ratings war to NXT, AEW bounced back with the latest episode of Collision. The program garnered more than 500,000 viewers and saw an increase in viewership in the 18-49 demographic, as the rating went up 0.14.

The Tuesday Night War was a one-off ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. All Elite Wrestling presented the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on the same day as the white-and-gold show because of the MLB playoffs.

It will be interesting to see what measures the Tony Khan-led company will take to regain its momentum.

