AEW Rampage Spoilers - Surprising name issues world title challenge to MJF, Stars attacked after main event (11/3/2023)

The upcoming episode of AEW Rampage on Friday is set to feature a stacked match card. The show will include many exciting moments, including World Champion MJF being called out for a title match.

The November 3, 2023, episode of Rampage was taped in Louisville, Kentucky, after the latest edition of Dynamite. Here's what happened on the show, according to PWInsider.com

Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komander locked horns in a Lucha del Dia de los Muertos, a three-way match - honoring the Day of the Dead. Vikingo returned to AEW TV for the first time since August 30 on the program. Penta won the intense bout after delivering a Fear Factor to Komander and pinning him.

Marina Shafir has been feuding with Skye Blue for a while now. Shafir faced the popular star in a one-on-one match on Rampage. Blue ultimately defeated her opponent after some back-and-forth action.

Daniel Garcia and Trent Beretta squared off in a singles match with several impressive spots that caught the crowd's attention. Red Death defeated Beretta via submission after applying the crossface hold. He then cut a promo challenging MJF for a championship match. It remains to be seen how The Salt of the Earth will respond.

The Gunns took on Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in a tag team match. The Bullet Club Gold duo bested the veterans and assaulted them after the bout's conclusion. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed had to run in to make the save.

Here are the full results for Friday's episode of Rampage:

Penta El Zero Miedo won the Lucha del Dia de los Muertos match

Skye Blue defeated Marina Shafir

Daniel Garcia defeated Trent Beretta

The Gunns defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

AEW's TV ratings have taken a hit

Over the past few months, the Tony Khan-led organization has had to deal with a significant drop in TV ratings of their weekly shows. Last week's episode of Collision suffered the same fate, as it drew 4,72,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, the numbers witnessed a major drop compared to the previous edition of the Saturday night program.

The show was headlined by MJF vs. Kenny Omega in an AEW World Championship match. Despite the star power, the program saw a viewership decline of nine percent, raising concerns for the promotion. It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling will regain momentum ahead of Full Gear on November 18, 2023.

What are your thoughts on AEW's declining viewership? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think