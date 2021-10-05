Photo: AEW Star Brian Pillman Jr. makes major appearance change

While the mullet was a major part of his look and character in AEW, Brian Pillman Jr. wasn't very attached to it, as he shaved it off based on a recent image.

A couple of hours ago, the AEW star posted a photo on his Instagram story which saw him sporting a new look:

Pillman's long hair seemed to suit his role as part of the Varsity Blonds. Brian and his partner, Griff Garrison, shared a similar look with long blonde hair and exhibited similar wrestling styles.

Despite being primarily presented as a tag team star in AEW, Pillman has been receiving more attention as a singles competitor as of late.

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently involved in a major feud

Following the All Out event, MJF came out on an episode of AEW Dynamite airing live from Cincinnati, the home city of Pillman Jr.'s father. While cutting a promo regarding his recent loss to Chris Jericho, MJF went off on a tangent about Cincinnati, lambasting the city and its people for being 'mid.'

Matters got heated when MJF made fun of Brian Pillman Jr.'s family, who were at ringside. This prompted Pillman to come out and attempt to attack MJF. However, his attempts were futile as Wardlow laid him and Griff Garrison out in the middle of the mat.

It was later announced that MJF would take on Pillman Jr. at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York.

While Brian Pillman Jr. put up a valiant effort, MJF outwrestled the varsity blonde and tapped him out to the Fujiwara armbar. This was Pillman's biggest feud in AEW to date, and it seems like he will be part of more singles rivalries down the line.

His new look might be hinting at a slight change in character. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

