AEW’s Dustin Rhodes fed up with 2 ex-WWE stars: “Starting to p*** me off”

Dustin Rhodes has lashed out at two former WWE stars and said that they were starting to annoy him. This looks like it could get ugly soon.

Dustin, who is one of the most experienced wrestlers in AEW, has been in a tag team with Sammy Guevara, and they are the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. They have held the titles for quite some time now.

However, they have been in a feud with former WWE stars Mansoor and Mason Madden of MxM Collection. On the recent Ring of Honor show, Sammy Guevara got revenge on Mansoor after the latter stole his tag team belt.

Despite Guevara getting his revenge, Mason Madden ran away with the title, and Sammy still did not get his hands on it. The Natural took a shot at MxM Collection on X (fka Twitter) and wrote:

“MxM starting to p*** me off!!!”

You can check out Dustin's tweet here.

Dustin Rhodes hails WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been carrying WWE for over two years now. He has been one of the standout stars in the company ever since coming back in 2022.

Since becoming the WWE Champion after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he has gone on to become even better. Acknowledging that, his brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, took to Twitter and wrote:

“THE quarterback!! He has killed it in every facet of the biz. Super proud of my brother. He is the definition of doing "The Work"!!”

Recently, Cody Rhodes had a segment with none other than The Rock on SmackDown, and there could be some massive character development in the coming weeks and months. It will be interesting to see what is in store for the quarterback of WWE.

In any case, Dustin Rhodes will always support his brother, and rightfully so.

