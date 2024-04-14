AEW's Renee Paquette has a two-word reaction to Max Holloway's legendary UFC 300 KO

Renee Paquette just reacted to Max Holloway's legendary KO at UFC 300.

Renee Paquette joined the AEW roster last year and quickly became one of their top backstage interviewers. She has interviewed some of the top stars in the company and has maintained her composure even when provoked by some of these stars.

Renee is quite active on social media and often posts about a variety of things, especially pictures of her daughter. Recently, Max Holloway competed at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje. Holloway was able to knockout Justin in the fifth round with just a second left on the clock. Awestruck by the result of this incredible last-second finish, Renee took to social media to express her excitement.

Check out her tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Renee Paquette commented on PAC's return to the ring

PAC's AEW career started off with a bang after he got a win against Kenny Omega. However, since then, things have sort of fizzled out for him. He didn't appear on AEW TV for a long time and when he returned, he competed in a trios with The Lucha Bros. He competed regularly for a while before he was absent from TV again while The Lucha Bros. continued to compete on TV.

After being away from the ring for months, PAC recently returned to confront Kazuchika Okada and has started a feud with him that will be settled at AEW Dynasty. Following his return, Renee took to social media to say that she was happy to see him back in the ring again. She also said he doesn't miss a beat.

"Yesssss PAC!!!!! So happy to see him back in the ring. The man doesn’t miss a beat."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if PAC will be able to defeat Kazuchika Okada at AEW Dynasty.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Max Holloway had one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion