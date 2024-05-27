"AEW’s Triple H," "Paul Levesque Era" - Fans react after top star references The Game during Double or Nothing 2024

A former AEW World Champion made his return at Double or Nothing after quite some time, and it seemed he was paying homage to Triple H with his attire. Fans on the internet also noticed it and reacted to The Game reference.

The top star in question is none other than MJF. At the AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, the former AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return after nearly five months of absence. Max was last seen at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023, where he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe and was taken out by Adam Cole and his group.

At Double or Nothing, Max interrupted Adam Cole with a savage look, took him out with a low blow, and then cut a fiery promo. Fans on the internet also took notice of the denim vest and leather jacket combo MJF was wearing, which looked very similar to the iconic attire Triple H wore when he made his return from injury back in 2002.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) commented on MJF looking like The Game. Here is how the fans reacted:

MJF on Triple H wanting him in the WWE

The former AEW World Champion MJF was at the peak of his pro wrestling career last year, and while he is a top star in Tony Khan's promotion, Maxwell claimed that Triple H and Nick Khan want him to work in WWE. Speaking on the Double or Nothing 2023 media scrum, he said:

"I'm pretty sure if I called it quits, I've had a Hall of Fame career, which is why, quite frankly, when I say, 'take my ball and go home,' everybody thinks I'm talking about WWE, right? Does Nick Khan want me to f—ing work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, it seems MJF is back in AEW and is here to stay for a certain period of time. Only time will tell what's next for the 28-year-old star.

