AEW set to bring a massive change to its programming - Reports

AEW may be gearing up for a significant change in its programming and presentation, according to recent reports.

Since being founded by Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has cultivated a reputation for its unique and diverse product. One of the company's hallmarks as an alternative promotion was the liberal use of profanity and swear words in its programming. According to veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, AEW may be set to change the tone of its product as seen in a recent episode of Dynamite.

On the February 14, 2024 edition of the company's flagship show, a swear word used by Hangman Adam Page was bleeped out. This is significant because one of the defining catchphrases linked with the former World Champion also contains a swear word.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer commented on the increased censorship that was noted in the broadcast of Dynamite. He also suggested that profanity and explicit language may no longer be permitted by AEW's television partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“There was bleeping on this show. The days of saying horses**t and swearing on TBS and TNT look over,” - Meltzer said. [H/T - Ringside News]

AEW officially announces Sting's retirement match against the Young Bucks at Revolution 2024

Sting is unanimously regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The 64-year-old legend announced in 2023 that he would wrestle his final match at the 2024 pay-per-view AEW Revolution. The event will draw the curtain on Sting's nearly four-decade-spanning career. According to a recent announcement, the Icon will face the Young Bucks at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson launched a vicious post-match assault on Sting and his partner Darby Allin after their AEW World Tag Team Championship win on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite. After defeating Top Flight on Dynamite the following week, the Bucks were looking to assault Tony Schiavone, until they were chased off by Allin.

The former TNT Champion cut a passionate promo on the All Elite Wrestling EVPs and issued a challenge to them on behalf of himself and Sting on March 3 at Revolution 2024 for the tag team titles. The official X handle of the promotion published a post officially confirming the bout.

Revolution will certainly be an enthralling event for the Jacksonville-based promotion, with several entertaining matches and major storylines heading into the show.

