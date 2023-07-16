"AEW signing confirmed?", "TK is desperate for clicks" - Fans react as late wrestling legend's son is spotted at AEW Collision

An unexpected face popped up in AEW as Chris Benoit's son, David, was spotted ringside at tonight's Collision. Fans have quickly rushed to Twitter to share their reactions.

Chris Benoit spent several years wrestling in the world's biggest promotions. He was a mainstay of WWE, WCW, NJPW, and Canada's own Stampede Wrestling. Despite his accomplishments inside the ring, the tragic circumstances of his death have overshadowed them.

Benoit, his wife, and seven-year-old son, Daniel, died in 2007 in what was ruled a premeditated double-murder and suicide.

David Benoit opened up about the horrific events on an episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring docuseries.

Despite the traumatic experiences David has been through, he is evidently still a fan of the wrestling business. He was seen ringside at Collision enjoying the action in his home country of Canada. Some have even suggested that he could have a long-term arrangement with AEW in the future:

However, one user was more skeptical about the entire ordeal and implied that Tony Khan planted Benoit in the crowd in an attempt to garner more attention to his product:

Nonetheless, David seemed to be having a great time at the show. Whether he eventually steps between the ropes for AEW remains to be seen.

AEW Collision's turbulent ratings

Thus far, AEW Collision has been well-received for the most part. Fans seem to be enjoying the Saturday night show, although the ratings have been somewhat staggered.

Collision received an unexpectedly low viewership and key demographic score two weeks ago. The show averaged less than half a million viewers and scored a measly 0.13 in the all-important 18-49 demo. This was far below expectations and something Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery will be looking to avoid going forward.

However, this setback did not keep them down for too long. The following episode, last week's show, Collision amassed an average total viewership of 580,000 across two hours and upped their key demo score to 0.21.

Many have speculated that the blockbuster main event between CM Punk and Samoa Joe was the reason for this upswing in viewership. But it is also likely that the poor ratings from the week prior were simply a bump in the road as the show finds its footing in the wrestling landscape.

While the in-ring action and storyline developments have been up to par so far, that does not always translate to a massive viewership. Many will be interested to see how this week's show scores.