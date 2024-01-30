"AEW is slowly getting finished then" - Fans react to top AEW stars possibly jumping ship to WWE

WWE and AEW fans are reacting after it was reported that multiple top stars are set to "jump ship" to the other company.

The House of Black lost the Escape The Cage Elimination Match to headline Saturday's Collision main event. After the loss to FTR and Daniel Garcia, the three found themselves wrapped up in social media controversy with fans and an AEW executive. They have since taken shots at Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, but he reported that two of the faction members are WWE-bound.

A WWE return for the former Aleister Black and the former Buddy Murphy would be another big move by Triple H. There's no word yet on Brody King's future. As seen in the tweets below, fans took to X with mixed feedback.

Many fans took to X to criticize AEW for losing another top act, while others wanted to see King join his stablemates. Several fans also want to see The Judgment Day vs. The House of Black, while others pointed to how both wrestlers are believed to be under contract with Tony Khan until some time in 2026-2027.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy possibly returning to WWE from AEW:

Teaming with King as The House of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black held the World Trios Championship for 175 days after defeating The Elite at Revolution 2023. The faction has also featured TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Tony Khan and Rocky Romero are bringing new stars to AEW

AEW recently formed a new working relationship with CMLL in Mexico. Tony Khan and Rocky Romero helped put the deal last year, leading to Mistico's debut with a Rampage win over Romero in October.

The AEW - CMLL partnership will continue on this week's Rampage episode, taped on Wednesday in New Orleans. Officials did not announce the actual matches, but the show is set to feature Mistico, Mascara Dorado, Volador, Jr., and Hechicero.

Expand Tweet

Private Party vs. Top Flight was also announced for Wednesday's Rampage tapings from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

Do you want to see The House of Black back in WWE? What is your favorite HOB moment? Sound off in the comments below!

