AEW spoils WWE legend's return for next year

It looks like Ric Flair’s next AEW appearance is not a secret anymore. Two weeks back, he made his debut as a part of Tony Khan’s surprise gift to Sting, and fans have wanted to know when The Nature Boy would reappear.

According to what looks like an official poster, the WWE Hall of Famer will appear in the new year. Flair is set to make his second appearance on Saturday, January 6th, on Collision. Not only is he advertised, he is presented in the middle of the poster.

That could mean a few things. Either he will be involved in the main event or open the show with a big announcement. Given that Revolution, Sting’s final event, will be in March, Ric could have a big announcement that could be a big build-up to the match.

Ric Flair jokes AEW stars owe him money

AEW stars Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett were involved in Ric Flair’s final match last year. The legend teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and won a great match attended by many of his former colleagues.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, the Nature Boy joked that Jeff should pay him money as Tony Khan signed him up after his match with Flair.

“He [Jay Lethal] and [Jeff] Jarrett owe me money! After the last match, [Jarrett] got hired by AEW. What the h*ll? I should get ten percent of their money [laughs]. They’re great together. I’m happy for Jeff and I think the world of Jay Lethal, he’s one of the most entertaining people in the world. He can do me and [Macho Man Randy] Savage better than we could do ourselves.”

It will be interesting to see what angle Ric will be involved in for his appearance on Collision. Will he announce himself for a match? Only time will tell.

