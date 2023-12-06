AEW star announces major departure

A certain AEW star has just announced their departure from another major promotion that they were affiliated with. This would be La Faccion Incogernable's (LFI) Dralistico.

The luchador recently signed a full-time contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following this, he has made more appearances on television following the return of LFI. Just recently, he was part of the four-way tag team match at Full Gear for the tag team titles.

On Twitter, Dralisto announced that he was departing from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he spent two years. This would mean that he would be signed solely with AEW, and should he come back to compete in Mexico, he would be an independent superstar and not affiliated with any luchador promotion.

What were the events leading up to LFI's return to AEW?

Almost a month ago, La Faccion Ingobernable made their return to AEW. This followed some teases that they were preparing to return more dangerous than ever.

Back in August, a segment was shown on Collision, which led to Dralistico and Preston Vance getting kidnapped while having fun in Mexico, in what seemed to be orchestrated by their leader, Rush.

He then gave them the tough treatment, and a week later, they were shown with blood all over and being beaten up by thugs. They then fought back and left the venue standing tall.

Since then, they have made sporadic appearances, teasing their return. This finally happened last month as they arrived to help FTR, who were surrounded by the House of Black and Ricky Starks & Big Bill. This led to their four-way match at Full Gear for the titles, which tore the house down.

Rush is currently competing in the Continental Classic Tournament, with the chance to become AEW's first Triple Crown Champion. They have momentum, and it will be interesting to see what this faction does.

