AEW and WWE have been at loggerheads, but proof of that rarely comes out in the open. When it does, it captures the headlines. That's exactly what happened when an AEW wrestler, formerly signed with WWE, called out Mick Foley and labeled him a "stooge."

That wrestler in question is Trent Beretta, who used the disparaging term to comment on a social post that was a throwback to a time when Foley had to lose a hundred pounds to get back in the ring.

"Reminder that Mick Foley could not pass WWE’s impact test for a return match over a decade ago," the tweet read.

Beretta quoted the tweet and wrote "stooge."

Check out Trent Beretta's reply below:

Mick Foley was one of the most solid characters in the old-school WWE and has given several intense and gritty matches, including the legendary Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker in 1998.

Some fans believe that Foley did whatever Creative asked him to back in the day, and this post is further proof of that.

AEW Star RVD says he is open to being Mick Foley's opponent for his return match

Mick Foley recently revealed that he plans to make a return to the ring for a ''death match'' on his 60th birthday. Foley's announcement grabbed the attention of the wrestling fraternity.

Legendary wrestler and current AEW star Rob Van Dam volunteered to be Foley's opponent for his return match. During an episode of One of a Kind, Mr. Monday Night was quite frank about his opinion.

"When I saw that, my first thought was, 'Dude, that should be me!' That will be a huge draw because we've never wrestled each other and we're both kings of hardcore. So, there was a time when I believe our paths were about to cross, and one of us was chicken sh*t." [59:39- 1:00:04]

It would be fascinating to see Foley and AEW star RVD lock horns inside the square circle.

Will Foley be impressive in the ring on his return? Sound off!

