AEW star calls Sting a "b***h"

A current champion in AEW has shared a seemingly disrespectful post for Sting ahead of the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024.

The name in question is The Acclaimed's Max Caster. He currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. As part of his on-screen character, Caster often takes shots at fellow wrestlers.

Despite being a babyface on AEW TV, Caster sent a shocking message to Sting. The Icon is set to wrestle his retirement match at Revolution. He and Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks.

Ahead of his last match, the legend is receiving flowers from the pro wrestling world. Meanwhile, Max Caster shared a picture with The Icon where he can be seen kicking the latter in the face. He even shockingly called the Hall of Famer a "b***h."

AEW star congratulated Sting on his remarkable career

QT Marshall is AEW's Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination. In his previous run with the promotion, he was also a prominent in-ring competitor.

Marshall recently acknowledged The Icon and congratulated him on his legendary in-ring career. He wrote:

"Your face paint ruined my shirt…luckily, my style has changed since! [Although it’s hung up in my closet] The 10-year-old inside was so stoked to get to do this! Congratulations, @Sting, on a tremendous career. @AEW #Revolution will be a can’t miss event!"

The Icon and Darby Allin have been involved in a deeply personal feud with The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have even targeted the Hall of Famer's family, attacking his sons on live TV. The AEW World Tag Team Champions will attempt to avenge the beatdown on Sunday.

How do you feel about Max Caster's message for The Icon?