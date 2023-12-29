AEW star is close to Booker T and recently had an eye-opening chat with the WWE personality: "He is my guy"

Veteran wrestlers make it a point to remain active and even have behind-the-scenes roles in wrestling promotions like AEW and WWE. The younger wrestlers get to learn a lot from the older ones, even if they just have passing conversations.

That's exactly what happened when AEW's Sammy Guevara had a fleeting conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The Spanish God opened up about the conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"He's my guy. I talked to him, not too long ago. We were at a signing together. I didn't know he was gonna be there. It was a trip. Since I trained at this guy's school. And here we are, table by table, making money, selling our autographs and pictures," he said, adding: "I was talking to him, he was asking me, 'What's your goal?' I told him I want to be the World Champion, and he's like, 'You know, my goal is always to be the best. And if you strive to be the best, everything else is just gonna come with you.'"

Sammy Guevara then spoke about how this insight hit home for him.

"And it really got me thinking like, when I really look at it, that's what I have been trying to do, being the best. Like, if you go back and watch some of my old vlogs, like I wrestled at PWG, against Gunther. And the last show was before the PWG World Title, and I didn't win. In the vlog, I say, 'I didn't win, but I never needed a belt to be Sammy Guevara, I am just trying to be the best.' And that's really what I am trying to do the entire time. So, the goal, you need some goal to keep striving and going forward, so, the World Title is it, but in reality, I just wanna be the best, the best ever. Not all these other names that people list on their top 10 or whatever, I just wanna be number me," he signed off. [18:56 - 20:20]

You can watch the full video below:

Sammy Guevara confirms real-life heat with AEW icon

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Showtime Sammy also confirmed that he has had real-life heat with another veteran AEW wrestler. He even took the blame for that, revealing his thoughts about the whole real-life feud with Eddie Kingston.

"I feel like, me and Eddie Kingston, you know, had a little thing and it could've been squashed earlier, you know, and I take [the] blame on that too because, you know, I could've just gone and found out what the deal was. But sometimes, when you feel like you are a target, you almost like want to shut everyone else out like 'okay everyone wants to hate me?' Sc*ew it, hate me, you know, but it's like 'hold on now, that's not who you are' and so that's pretty much what I learned, it's just like, you know, going up to people, finding out what's going on," Sammy Guevara said. [45:16 - 45:47]

Next up for Sammy Guevara is an eight-man tag team match, in which he will be siding with Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin, against the Don Callis Family and the AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

What do you think Sammy Guevara should do to increase his stock with the others on the AEW roster? Tell us in the comments section below.