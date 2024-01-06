AEW star confesses to being "mortal enemies" with Snoop Dogg

An AEW star recently called WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg his enemy.

The star in question is Serpentico, who made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 18, 2020, episode of Dark in a losing effort against the team of Dustin Rhodes and Q.T Marshall.

However, Serpentico was also on the receiving end of a frog splash from iconic rapper and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg on the New Year episode of Dynamite three years ago. Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal held Serpentico, which helped the legendary rapper in performing the move.

On Twitter, Serpentico gave his reaction and stated that Snoop Dogg had been his enemy ever since the frog splash spot:

"And we’ve been mortal enemies ever since."

AEW's Serpentico calls Nyla Rose "the worst tag team partner"

AEW star Serpentico recently accused Nyla Rose of being 'the worst tag team partner.'

Nyla Rose has been one of the first signings of All Elite Wrestling since their inception in 2019. Rose won the first-ever Women's Casino Battle Royal at the All Out 2019 pay-per-view, which earned her a shot to become the inaugural AEW Women's Champion.

Rose was also one of the competitors involved in the inaugural AEW Women's title match at the first-ever episode of Dynamite in October 2019. The Native Beast came up short in capturing the gold against Riho. However, she managed to win the women's title after a few months.

At the Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling show on December 17, 2023, Nyla Rose and Serpentico were forced to team together and challenge for the tag titles. The duo accidentally ended up winning the tag team gold. Rose called the win a "Dark Side of Ring" worthy story.

In a recent post on Twitter, Serpentico shared a screenshot that showed a message from Nyla Rose.

"Nyla is the worst tag team partner. EVER."

You can check Serpentico's tweet by clicking here.

