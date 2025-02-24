  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star drops two-word reaction to blockbuster signing

AEW star drops two-word reaction to blockbuster signing

By Sujay
Modified Feb 24, 2025 02:35 GMT
AEW made its newest signing yesterday. (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com/
AEW made its newest signing yesterday. (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com)

AEW star Brian Cage has reacted by dropping a two-word reaction to a blockbuster signing made by Tony Khan. This will throw up a lot of plots and storylines in the coming days.

Ad

It was announced yesterday that former TNA Wrestling star Speedball Mike Bailey was coming to the land of the Elite. He left TNA in November and has been laying low since. Tony Khan announced his signing out of the blue and that left the fans pleasantly surprised.

Now, it looks like not only the fans but also Brian Cage is excited by the arrival of Speedball Mike Bailey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his singing, Brian Cage simply wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Can't wait.”
Ad

Brian Cage himself has a storied history with TNA where he held the World Title and X Division Title once. Seeing someone like Bailey come to All Elite Wrestling would no doubt have made Cage very happy.

New AEW signing Speedball Mike Bailey almost joined WWE

In an interview from last year, AEW’s newest signing Speedball Mike Bailey revealed that he had almost signed with WWE.

Ad

He was a guest on Talk is Jericho when he said:

“They’re letting go of people and the person that [SIC] had hired me; there were rumors that they had gotten released, so I texted them, and I was like, ‘Hey, is everything okay? Are we good?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem! Contract’s [SIC] in the mail. We’re sending it tomorrow,' and then the next day, I got an email saying, ‘Hey, due to new hiring guidelines, we’re gonna have to stop your hiring process!'”
Ad

It would have been something seeing Mike Bailey in WWE. However, he is now with AEW and Tony Khan will hope to use him to his full potential and give him the opportunities that his talent deserves.

If the reaction of Brian Cage is anything to go by, it will be only a matter of time before Bailey becomes a star in the Jacksonville-based promotion too.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी