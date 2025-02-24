AEW star drops two-word reaction to blockbuster signing

AEW star Brian Cage has reacted by dropping a two-word reaction to a blockbuster signing made by Tony Khan. This will throw up a lot of plots and storylines in the coming days.

It was announced yesterday that former TNA Wrestling star Speedball Mike Bailey was coming to the land of the Elite. He left TNA in November and has been laying low since. Tony Khan announced his signing out of the blue and that left the fans pleasantly surprised.

Now, it looks like not only the fans but also Brian Cage is excited by the arrival of Speedball Mike Bailey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his singing, Brian Cage simply wrote:

“Can't wait.”

Brian Cage himself has a storied history with TNA where he held the World Title and X Division Title once. Seeing someone like Bailey come to All Elite Wrestling would no doubt have made Cage very happy.

New AEW signing Speedball Mike Bailey almost joined WWE

In an interview from last year, AEW’s newest signing Speedball Mike Bailey revealed that he had almost signed with WWE.

He was a guest on Talk is Jericho when he said:

“They’re letting go of people and the person that [SIC] had hired me; there were rumors that they had gotten released, so I texted them, and I was like, ‘Hey, is everything okay? Are we good?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem! Contract’s [SIC] in the mail. We’re sending it tomorrow,' and then the next day, I got an email saying, ‘Hey, due to new hiring guidelines, we’re gonna have to stop your hiring process!'”

It would have been something seeing Mike Bailey in WWE. However, he is now with AEW and Tony Khan will hope to use him to his full potential and give him the opportunities that his talent deserves.

If the reaction of Brian Cage is anything to go by, it will be only a matter of time before Bailey becomes a star in the Jacksonville-based promotion too.

