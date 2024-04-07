AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends a final message to Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania XL has arrived, and Dustin Rhodes seems as excited as anyone, despite the fact that he's signed with WWE's biggest competitor, AEW. That's because The Natural's younger brother, Cody Rhodes, is set to headline Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes' journey of redemption has been a long one, and the WWE Universe is pumped to see it potentially culminate in victory this weekend in Philadelphia. Dustin Rhodes has been supporting his brother the entire time and often sends messages of support on social media.

The 54-year-old legend took to X today to once again urge The American Nightmare on. Seeing as Cody will take the stage alongside Seth Rollins tonight in a tag team bout against The Rock and Roman Reigns, this could be The Natural's final piece of advice for his brother.

That being the case, Dustin Rhodes kept it short and sweet:

"Now......Finish The Story!!" Dustin wrote.

Many fans are hoping to see the older Rhodes brother in Cody's corner at WrestleMania XL. While it seems unlikely, Dustin has teased getting involved in Cody's fight against The Bloodline a few times.

Dustin Rhodes sends ominous warning to The Rock and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes' war with The Bloodline has been far more brutal and bloody than many fans expected. The Great One has humiliated The American Nightmare and promised to send him home from WrestleMania XL empty-handed.

The Rock demonstrated his resolve on the March 25 edition of WWE RAW when he assaulted the former AEW star and left him lying in a pool of his own blood. The Final Boss obviously meant it as a display of dominance, but Dustin Rhodes seems certain the Hollywood star will get what's coming to him.

Following the violent spectacle, The Natural took to social media and let The Rock know that what comes around goes around:

"Karma is a b****!" tweeted Dustin.

Cody Rhodes is in for the fight of his life tomorrow night, regardless of what happens on Night One of WrestleMania XL. However, if Rhodes and Seth Rollins can't beat The Rock and Roman Reigns tonight, he'll also have to contend with The Bloodline once again.

