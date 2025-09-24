  • home icon
  AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly takes a subtle dig at 8-time champion

AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly takes a subtle dig at 8-time champion

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:26 GMT
Kenny Omega is currently on hiatus from AEW [Image from Omega
Kenny Omega is currently on hiatus from AEW [Image from Omega's Instagram]

Kenny Omega, amid his hiatus from AEW, has caught attention online after taking a subtle dig at an 8-time champion.

On the September 3 edition of Dynamite, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher brutalized Kenny Omega to the point that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. The Best Bout Machine has been on a hiatus from the promotion since. Amid his absence, Omega, who will reportedly return to All Elite Wrestling before January 2026, has been actively posting on social media, particularly on X. Now, his latest post on the platform has caught attention for seemingly taking a subtle jab at a former 7-time TNA Knockouts Champion and 1-time TNA Knockouts tag team champion, Gail Kim.

Seemingly referencing Kim's recent criticism of All Elite Wrestling star Riho, where she commented on Riho's size and her earlier wrestling attire being inappropriate, Omega posted a message on X implying that Kim's remarks are motivated by a desire to gain favor with TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE.

"Another day and another “legend” doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket… 🥱," wrote Omega
Don Callis calls AEW star Kenny Omega overrated

The Don Callis/Kenny Omega saga took a further downturn recently when Callis called out the best bout machine online and labeled him overrated. The 61-year-old manager has been in a feud with Omega for about a year now and has taken another big shot at the former AEW World Champion.

On X, Callis, while sharing a news piece about NFL star Aaron Rodgers, compared the star athlete to Omega, calling them both 'overrated' and claiming that everyone hates them.

"KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON RO[D]GERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM," said Don Callis

You can check out Callis' post on X here.

As of today, there is no specific timeline for Omega's return to AEW. However, it can be expected that the best bout machine will immediately go after Don Callis upon his comeback.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
