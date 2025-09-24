AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly takes a subtle dig at 8-time champion

Kenny Omega, amid his hiatus from AEW, has caught attention online after taking a subtle dig at an 8-time champion.On the September 3 edition of Dynamite, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher brutalized Kenny Omega to the point that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. The Best Bout Machine has been on a hiatus from the promotion since. Amid his absence, Omega, who will reportedly return to All Elite Wrestling before January 2026, has been actively posting on social media, particularly on X. Now, his latest post on the platform has caught attention for seemingly taking a subtle jab at a former 7-time TNA Knockouts Champion and 1-time TNA Knockouts tag team champion, Gail Kim.Seemingly referencing Kim's recent criticism of All Elite Wrestling star Riho, where she commented on Riho's size and her earlier wrestling attire being inappropriate, Omega posted a message on X implying that Kim's remarks are motivated by a desire to gain favor with TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE.&quot;Another day and another “legend” doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket… 🥱,&quot; wrote OmegaDon Callis calls AEW star Kenny Omega overrated The Don Callis/Kenny Omega saga took a further downturn recently when Callis called out the best bout machine online and labeled him overrated. The 61-year-old manager has been in a feud with Omega for about a year now and has taken another big shot at the former AEW World Champion.On X, Callis, while sharing a news piece about NFL star Aaron Rodgers, compared the star athlete to Omega, calling them both 'overrated' and claiming that everyone hates them. &quot;KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON RO[D]GERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM,&quot; said Don Callis You can check out Callis' post on X here.As of today, there is no specific timeline for Omega's return to AEW. However, it can be expected that the best bout machine will immediately go after Don Callis upon his comeback.