AEW star reacts after The Rock takes shots at Cody Rhodes' dog Pharaoh once again

An AEW star has reacted to The Rock's comments on Cody Rhodes' dog Pharoah recently. The star being discussed is QT Marshall.

Marshall is one of the few people who signed up for the promotion in 2019. He recently re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2024 after leaving in December 2023. During his initial run in the company, he was part of the Nightmare Family. The 38-year-old star used to accompany Cody Rhodes during his matches.

Recently, Rock uploaded a 10-minute-long promo. He took shots at Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even Cody's dog Pharoah. He called the dog a "sh*t head."

QT Marshall took to Twitter and responded to the Bramha Bull disrespecting Pharoah. He uploaded pictures of him throwing shoes from the 'UA Project Rock collection' in the trash.

"Don’t F with Pharaoh!" Marshall wrote.

Vince Russo compares Seth Rollin's promo with The Rock

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed how Seth couldn't measure up to the Most Electrifying Man in WWE in a recent segment.

"I think this is the best these two guys are... We just saw a couple of weeks ago when Roman buried Seth and his title, and Seth had no comeback... Here's the problem: if you watch all the shows, SmackDown goes first. You see The Rock promos, and you see Roman Reigns, and then you see these two guys follow up with 'Diarrhea Dwayne.' The way Rollins set that up, it was almost like he was afraid to say it because he didn't know if it was gonna go over or not. Yeah, bro, you should've been afraid to say it because that was horrible."

It will be interesting to see how things go down as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes visit SmackDown today to answer the Rock's challenge.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will accept the challenge? Let us know.

