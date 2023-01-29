AEW star reacts after Triple H's latest signing makes WWE Royal Rumble appearance

AEW's Britt Baker was evidently watching WWE's Royal Rumble tonight as the former Women's World Champion reacted to the return Chelsea Green.

Rumors have been rife that Green was on her way back to the promotion ever since Triple H assumed control and made a point of bolstering the women's division.

She was previously with the company between 2018 and 2021 and since her release had worked the independent circuit. Green won the IMPACT Knockouts tag titles alongside another released WWE star and close friend, Deonna Purrazzo, just last year.

AEW star Britt Baker showed support across the promotional boundary to her friend on Twitter after she made her return.

Green made her much-awaited return during the Royal Rumble match, entering as number 20 in the bout. However, she didn't last long as she was eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley.

Ripley and Liv Morgan entered as entrants one and two in the match. They lasted until the end of the bout in the final three, also including Asuka. Ripley eliminated both in remarkable fashion to secure the win. She has now stamped her place at WrestleMania 39.

