AEW star recalls feeling like a jobber when he faced Seth Rollins 15 years ago in their only known match

A top AEW star recently recalled his 15-year-old match with Seth Rollins and said that he felt like a jobber back then.

Before coming to All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega traveled the world, wrestling in a bunch of different promotions. He also spent a considerable amount of time working with Ring of Honor.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega was asked about his days in ROH, to which The Cleaner replied by saying that even though he had a couple of good matches, he wasn't really proud of his time with the promotion.

"I didn't call him anything, he [referring to himself] was a freaking jobber… ROH Kenny was fun. I had a couple of good matches that I was really proud of, there is one three-way match against Bryan [Danielson] and Seth [Rollins]. I did a match against CD [Christopher Daniels] that I really liked. There's a couple of good ones, but generally speaking, I wasn't really proud of what I did there, it's a shame," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

AEW star Kenny Omega responds to fans' criticism

Some fans have been criticizing Kenny Omega's promo skills online and comparing them to The Rock. While speaking on a recent Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion addressed those criticisms, saying that The Final Boss has the best promo skills, but he, himself, is not too bad either.

"You're trying to tell a guy who sold out 45,000 seaters with my storytelling… you are trying to tell me that I don't know how to tell stories? Because I don't have a yelling promovoice? Then you're going to say, 'Yeah well, The Rock said more'. Yeah he f**king did, he's The Rock. But I'm not f**king bad myself," Omega said.

Omega is currently out of action due to an illness called diverticulitis. Doctors have advised him to go under the knife if he wants to continue wrestling in the future. This means the fans will have to wait a little longer to see the first AEW Triple Crown Champion back in action.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Who do you think has better promo skills? Kenny Omega The Rock 0 votes View Discussion