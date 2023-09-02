AEW star removed from roster, possible departure on the cards

Another AEW star has noticeably been removed from the promotion's roster page, which can be found on their official website. It seems that a possible departure is on the cards for Sonny Kiss.

Sonny Kiss has been with the promotion since its inception, as she was even part of AEW's first-ever event, Double or Nothing, back in 2019. She participated in Casino Battle Royale that year but was unsuccessful. Since then, she has been making sporadic appearances for the promotion, mostly appearing on AEW Dark.

Many fans noticed that Sonny Kiss was not included in the roster page. The Concrete Rose competed on Ring of Honor TV a month ago, so she could have been moved to that roster.

Another possibility would be a departure from the promotion, but this would be uncharacteristic following Kiss' words earlier this month that she would like to stay with the promotion for a long time.

Absent AEW star Sonny Kiss gave thoughts on lack of TV time and addressed relationship with Tony Khan

Last month, Sonny Kiss was asked whether her current status of being openly trans affected her TV time. She mentioned that she did not think that was the case, but at certain points, it could have been a factor.

Kiss indeed considered the possibilities but trusted in Tony Khan being fair and that he would've verbalized that he did not want her there anymore.

"I understand why they would say that, but Tony Khan is a very fair boss and is all for equality. When I go back to thinking about that, he hired me, not because I was who I am, but because I'm a damn good wrestler. Obviously, things are going to go through your head all the time. Being a normal human being, we all have these mental health crises. In all actually, if he didn't want me in the company, I wouldn't be there." [H/T Fightful]

There have been no reports regarding the AEW star's status, but at this point, being removed from the roster page usually means a departure from the promotion as a whole.

