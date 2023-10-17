AEW star reveals why she isn't on OnlyF*ns: "My husband said I would get papers in the mail if I did it"

An AEW star recently revealed the reason behind not having an OnlyF*ns account.

The name in question is none other than CJ Perry, who made her AEW debut at All Out 2023 and came to the aid of Miro when he was suffering a beat down from Powerhouse Hobbs after their match. Perry smacked Hobbs with a steel chair, which allowed Miro to take advantage and take him out.

In an exclusive interview with Haus of Wrestling, CJ Perry(fka Lana in WWE) revealed that her husband and fellow AEW star Miro is not in favor of her launching an Onlyf*ns account:

“I am not on OnlyF*ns because my husband said I would get papers in the mail if I did it,” she flatly stated. “This is the compromise. And also, I think, you know, I can’t say he likes it. I can’t say that he’s fond of it by any means. But, you know, life is life. So there’s that.”

She further added:

“It’s always a catch-22 with him, and I have to remind myself on a daily basis that he’s Bulgarian; he’s not American. And so often, I forget, even though I lived over in Eastern Europe, and sometimes, I just have to go over there, and I’ll be there for a month, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve become very Americanized, very westernized, very, like Kim Kardashian, independent woman.’" H/T:[HausofWrestling]

AEW star discusses her problems with former TNT Champion Miro

Current AEW and former WWE star CJ Perry recently spoke about her problems with Miro and revealed that she's still looking for a Bulgrarian-American therapist.

During the same interview with Haus of Wrestling, the former WWE star spoke about conflicts with the former TNT Champion:

“Which is, like, doesn’t always translate to everything over there and Eastern Europe. I think a lot of our conflict has happened, has a lot of times, if I’m real, can be culturally a little bit too. And so, you know, which has been fascinating, actually. Because therapists don’t know different cultures, so, I’m still looking for a Bulgarian-American therapist.” H/T:[HausofWrestling]

