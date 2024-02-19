AEW star reveals his reaction to Cody Rhodes' face-off with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania XL

Pro wrestling fans worldwide have their eyes peeled to see what will happen at WrestleMania XL when former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes battles Roman Reigns. With The Rock's inclusion in the Rhodes-Reigns saga, it has become one of the hottest angles in the business today. Anthony Ogogo recently reacted to The Great One confronting The American Nightmare at a high-profile press event.

At WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he would challenge Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock was displeased by the RAW Superstar's decision, as he seemingly wanted to face his cousin at The Show of Shows. The Great One eventually slapped Rhodes at the press event and sided with The Tribal Chief in a viral moment.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, AEW performer Anthony Ogogo discussed how his former opponent, Rhodes, was sharing the screen with a megastar like The Rock in WWE:

"I saw Cody in the ring with The Rock the other day. I saw it on YouTube, over 100 million views or whatever, and I thought (…) I took a screenshot. And I just thought, 'F**k. I was in the ring with him a couple of years ago. Now he's in with the biggest star in the world,'" he said.

Ogogo revealed his text message to The American Nightmare after he saw the latter's confrontation with The Great One on YouTube:

"I'm happy for Cody. He's a very good professional wrestler. He's worked hard. He has bet on himself. I'm happy for him. And I texted Cody and said, 'Mate, this is one of the coolest things I've seen in a long time. Buzzing for you. Go get it'. That's what I texted him. And I mean that. It's a big thing for him." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Could AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes return to WWE to help his brother, Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is currently embroiled in a deeply personal feud with The Bloodline, with both sides taking shots at each other's families. The American Nightmare is seemingly outnumbered in his rivalry against Roman Reigns since the latter has top names like The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa in his corner.

While Seth Rollins has offered to support Rhodes in his war against the Samoan faction, the duo may not be able to fend off Roman Reigns and his cousins alone.

The American Nightmare may need his brother, Dustin Rhodes, in his corner when he takes on The Tribal Chief. Many fans think The Natural can return to WWE to support Cody at WrestleMania 40. While Dustin is seemingly open to the idea, he may not show up at the high-profile event because he is signed to AEW.

