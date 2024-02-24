AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) claps back at fan for criticizing her new look

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) has just responded to a fan who had some negative things to say regarding her latest post.

The British star has been known to be vocal about things, and this was not the first time she has clapped back at a fan. She has done so on separate occasions, especially those out of line.

On Twitter, Saraya posted a new look. A fan replied and claimed that this was what a cheap h***er looked like as he attempted to insult the AEW star in the process. She simply responded to them with sarcasm as she twisted their own words.

"How do you know what a $2 h***er looks like?" the former WWE Superstar replied.

Saraya is looking to play spoiler to her former best friend

An interesting storyline that has been going on lately is the departure of another member of The Outcasts. This would be Ruby Soho.

For the past few weeks, the ups and downs of Ruby's career have been shown on Rampage, and her relationship with Saraya has been getting worse each time. This reached a point where she finally turned her back on her friend for some space.

This leaves the faction with two members left, including the former WWE Superstar and Harley Cameron. However, it seems that Saraya does not wish to let this go that quickly.

Ruby Soho finally had the chance to go on a date with Angelo Parker last Wednesday, but days before this, it seemed that the British star was scheming a way to disrupt this.

"Wednesday huh?" the former WWE Superstar tweeted.

Although nothing happened at the time, this does not mean that they are safe, as she could look to retaliate when they are least expecting it.

