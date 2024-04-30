AEW star says John Cena regularly texts him: "It’s so strange having a line of communication to him"

The 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has a great eye for talent and it seems like the veteran is a fan of an AEW star's promo work.

The name in question is Max Caster whose gimmick is often compared to John Cena's 'Doctor of Thuganomics' persona. Caster made himself over with the crowd with his amazing rap verses which allowed him to get huge reactions while making his entrance to the ring. Cena's gimmick was quite familiar where he used to lay some of the best verbal insults towards his opponents.

Speaking on Eatz with Zay, Max Caster revealed that Cena often praises him for his rap and has a line of communication with the Franchise Player.

"Yeah, yeah. He [John Cena] texted me out of nowhere one time, and I had ask around, like, 'Is this actually him?' Because I thought it was someone playing a joke on me. But I think it was after I did this rap on Sonny Kiss, and I did, 'B**ty b**t, b**ty b**t.' That clip kind of went around, and the next week, he starts texting me, 'You’re doing a great job, awesome.' He's just very complimentary. He’s hit me up a few times since, but it’s so strange having a line of communication to him."

The former AEW Trios Champion continued:

"He goes, 'If you ever need to ask me anything, let me know.' I’m straight-up just afraid to text him. I very much appreciate him for offering that, but man, it’s a lot of pressure because you want to come with a good question." [H/T:Fightful]

John Cena recently addressed his retirement from WWE

WWE legend John Cena has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion. He remained the face of the company for almost 10 years before transitioning to Hollywood.

The Leader of Cenation has made a sporadic appearance over the years and even had a short run last year where he feuded with The Bloodline. Speaking on Entertainment Tonight, Cena stated that he plans on retiring before turning 50.

"That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it's gonna come soon. I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket -- and WWE has a ton of content -- it takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there," John Cena said.

John Cena's recent appearance was at WrestleMania XL and the RAW after 'Mania. It will be interesting to see if he returns sometime later this year to the company.