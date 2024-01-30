AEW star says there was "so much misunderstanding" before lengthy hiatus

An AEW star had to go on a 16-month-long hiatus due to an injury. She recently said the situation created a lot of misunderstandings in the locker room. The name in question is Thunder Rosa.

She sustained an injury in August 2022, rendering her unfit for in-ring competition. However, AEW didn’t immediately strip her of the Women’s World Championship despite her being out of action. This seemingly led many stars to believe that she was faking her injury. She eventually relinquished her title nearly three months after being hurt.

La Mera Mera returned to action in December 2023, teaming up with Abadon to take on Julia Hart and Skye Blue on an episode of Collision.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa discussed the backstage misunderstandings before her lengthy hiatus:

"I just want to be able to finish that story because I feel like there was so much misunderstanding when my injury happened and the way where I was compared to some people for not being able to compete, but it's fair to say, my back was fu**ed, really fu**ed. The doctor said I was not able to compete. I was following the doctor's directions. I had to wait for a long, long time just to be able to do basic things," she said.

La Mera Mera further highlighted the importance of being healthy as an in-ring competitor:

"We talked about it so many times, but it is important for people to understand. Sometimes, we have to drop titles, and we have to leave the scene in order for us to heal and for us not to hurt our companions or our other athletes. Your back is very important to lift other people, to do anything." [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Thunder Rosa wants to win the AEW Women’s World Championship again

Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship once in her career. On March 16, 2022, La Mera Mera defeated Britt Baker on Dynamite to secure the gold. She held it for almost five months before dropping it because of her injury. Therefore, technically, she never lost the title.

On Busted Open Radio, Rosa expressed her desire to win back the championship she never lost in the first place. La Mera Mera added that she deserved a title shot and would do her best to win the gold again.

What are your thoughts on Thunder Rosa wanting to be a champion again? Let us know in the comments section below.

