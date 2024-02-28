AEW star sends a five-word message to CM Punk after asking for his $98,000 back

A popular AEW star recently asked former WWE Champion CM Punk to return the $98,000 that he owes him.

The star in question is Danhausen. The Second City Saint reacted to the AEW star's message with a five-word message of his own on social media.

CM Punk has very few friends in the pro wrestling industry and even fewer in AEW. During his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he and Mr. Very Nice Very Evil developed a close and unique friendship. The two friends are often seen making fun of each other online, showing how deep their friendship runs.

The AEW wrestler recently took to Instagram to claim that CM Punk owes him $98,000 for a comic book. The Best in The World replied to it by saying:

"Pay you next time I see you, geek."

Danhausen reacted to Punk's message and wrote:

“This is a written contract.”

Check out a screenshot of the entire exchange below:

CM Punk and Danhausen's recent online banter. [Screenshot of Danhausen's Instagram story]

CM Punk gives AEW star Danhausen a new nickname

A few days ago, Danhausen shared a picture of himself standing alongside former WWF Tag Team Champions Ax and Smash from Demolition. When The Straight Edge Superstar came across the photo, he reshared it on his Instagram story, tagged Mr. Very Nice Very Evil, and gave him a cheeky new nickname.

Punk called his friend: “Demolition A**”

Tony Khan suspended Punk after his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In 2023 in London. He was later released from the promotion, following which he returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Danhausen still works for AEW but has been inactive on AEW TV since December last year. He sustained a chest injury last year and was out of action for eight long months. He returned to action in November 2023.

