AEW star suddenly crowned World Champion outside the company

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:51 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

A major AEW star has just captured a world title outside the company. However, it seems that someone from the roster is already interested in taking the belt away from them.

Queen Aminata has been on an interesting run as of late, bringing the fight to several top women on the roster. She has now formed a tag team with Jamie Hayter, and the duo is looking to become the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Aminata has just revealed on X/Twitter that she captured the Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) Women's Championship, as she posted a selfie of herself and her new belt. She pulled this off during the promotion's Super Battle show after beating Nicole Matthews in singles action.

"And NEWWWWWW @deadlockpro WOMEN’S CHAMPION" she posted.

Mercedes Moné was one of those to comment on her post. It seems like the CEO is already looking to take this away from her and add it to her collection. Moné already has chances to capture her 13th belts. She will challenge Kris Statlander for the women's world title at Full Gear.

"You shouldn’t have posted that! 👀🤑" Mercedes replied.
Mercedes Moné is also part of the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament

The brackets for the tournament to crown the inaugural women's tag champions were revealed a few days ago on Dynamite. There seem to be several duos who could be the favorites for the tournament.

The interesting duo of Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter will be taking on the Sisters of Sin in the opening round. To the surprise of many, Mercedes Moné has also entered the tournament with Athena as her tag team partner. These two tag teams will end up crossing paths if they both advance to the semi-finals.

There is no clear-cut winner for this tournament, as each of the tag teams that have entered has proven that they have what it takes. It remains to be seen who comes out on top and becomes the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Enzo Curabo

