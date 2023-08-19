AEW and WWE have been in a constant battle to one up the other since the former launched its flagship show AEW Dynamite in 2019. Fans seem to think Jey Uso and Edge could make the difference for Jacksonville-based promotion if they were to jump ship to Tony Khan's company.

Jey Uso is the centerpice of the hottest storyline in WWE right now. He narrowly lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2023 thanks to a betrayal from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. He engaged in a war of words with the Tribal Chief and Jimmy on SmackDown before superkicking them both and seemingly walking out of the company.

While it is most likely a part of the ongoing bloodline saga, fans took this opportunity to ponder a possible move to AEW for Jey Uso. Edge, meanwhile, recently stated that he will be wrestling his last match under his current contract on tonight's Smackdown, sparking rumors that he could be done with WWE soon. Fans, of course, were quick to discuss the possibility of him joining AEW.

AEW star Dax Harwood revealed he helped train Edge for his WWE return

Edge's return at Royal Rumble 2020 was one of the most cathartic wrestling moments of the past decade. His sudden retirement in 2011 left fans in dismay before they were rewarded with a remarkable return after nearly a decade.

The Rated-R Superstar looked in excellent in-ring shape and performed very well upon his return. In a previous episode of his podcast, former WWE and current AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood revealed that he helped train and prepare the Ultimate Opportunist for his in-ring return.

"Adam [Edge] has been off for a while and he just asked me if I’d work with him – help him – get back in shape for the ring, so I did. Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I am just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move." (01:12:05 onward).

Dax Harwood recently teased the 10-time WWE Champion's potential move to AEW when he posted a picture of himself with Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Edge's real-life best friend Christian Cage is already a vital part of Tony Khan's company as the self-proclaimed TNT champion. The Rated R Superstar could be tempted to reunite with Cage and revive one of the all-time great tag teams if the opportunity presents itself.

As for Jey Uso, it is nigh impossible that Triple H would let him walk out of the company considering his role in WWE's most important ongoing storyline, so we could see him back in the Stamford-based company soon enough.

Would you like to see Edge and Jey Uso debut in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

