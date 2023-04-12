"AEW>>>WWE", "Huge if true" - Wrestling fans explodes as another free agent signs with Tony Khan

The Twitterverse is seemingly elated at the news of a new signing to AEW.

The star in question is Billie Starkz. Her age is certainly a major talking point, as the newly-signed pro wrestler is only 18 years old. Despite her age, she has garnered a following from her work in the independent circuit. She has also been appearing in AEW for the last few months, even taking on Jade Cagill at the recent Battle of the Belts VI.

The young star has apparently been training since the age of 13. This has allowed her to hone her skills enough to be noticed by the pro-wrestling community. News of her joining AEW created waves on Twitter, as evident from the tweets below:

nebalasi 💫🪷 @nebalasi @DrainBamager Well deserved for her, she’s got the talent and the grind. TK is serious about the future of AEW. @DrainBamager Well deserved for her, she’s got the talent and the grind. TK is serious about the future of AEW.

King Que @KingofSaiyans1 @DrainBamager Nick Wayne & Billie Starkz the future is bright for these two @DrainBamager Nick Wayne & Billie Starkz the future is bright for these two

Mark @maidanlee @DrainBamager Her and Kris Statlander as a tag team! @DrainBamager Her and Kris Statlander as a tag team!

LeReppiz @LeReppiz @WrestlingCovers They should get her before others. Billies work is just so impressive. Even more so, considering her age. @WrestlingCovers They should get her before others. Billies work is just so impressive. Even more so, considering her age.

Billie Starkz has had a match against a former AEW Women's Champion

Despite her remarkable young age, Starkz has already faced some notable names, including Britt Baker.

While the match between Billie Starkz and Baker went great, the latter's nose was busted open in the middle of the match. Billie was understandably worried, according to her comments in an interview with Fightful.

"Honestly, I was a little freaked out in the match when it happened because I didn't know. As soon as I saw blood, I was like, 'Oh no.' As soon as I knew things were good, I kept going and things were fine."

She also stated that she wanted to apologize immediately after the match.

"She made it to the back before I did, and I'm looking for her to say sorry, but she's already smiling and taking pictures. She comes running back up and was like, 'I'm good, thank you, good match.' 'Oh okay. Is your nose good?' 'Oh, it's just fragile, it was probably my fault.' 'Oh, okay, I guess this fine.'" (H/T Fightful)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Now that AEW has signed the 18 & 17 year old wrestling prodigies Billie Starkz & Nick Wayne. Here are highlights from their Prodigy vs. Prodigy Match - JCW (07.10.2022) Now that AEW has signed the 18 & 17 year old wrestling prodigies Billie Starkz & Nick Wayne. Here are highlights from their Prodigy vs. Prodigy Match - JCW (07.10.2022)https://t.co/y8o2atPuI9

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Billie Starkz.

Do you think Billie Starkz being signed to AEW is a good sign? Sound off in the comments section below!

