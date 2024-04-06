"AEWMania Weekend baby" - Pat McAfee taking a shot at AEW during exchange with Rhea Ripley leaves fans disgruntled

During a recent conversation with Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee took a shot at AEW, which left the wrestling universe unhappy and annoyed.

Pat McAfee recently organized The Pat McAfee Show at WWE World, mere days ahead of WWE's biggest live event of the year, WrestleMania. He invited Rhea Ripley as one of his special guests on the show, who was sporting a new look.

During the interview, McAfee asked Mami why she hadn't gotten rid of Dominik Mysterio so that he could leave WWE and go someplace else-that someplace else being AEW, possibly. It's WrestleMania weekend, and fans didn't like that WWE took a shot at AEW. Check out some reactions below.

Rhea Ripley hints at a major title change at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL this weekend. This is not the only match she is concerned about.

As a member of the Judgement Day, she wants her fellow stablemate Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become a new champion.

While talking about the subject on The Pat McAfee Show, she subtly hinted that The Archer of Infamy may cash in his MITB briefcase during a major title match, perhaps Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. She reminded everyone that cashing in on Seth is not the only option Damian has.

Senor Money in the Bank has tried numerous times to cash in his MITB contract on The Visionary and win the World Heavyweight Championship, but so far his efforts haven't turned into a success.

With The Eradicator hinting at a major title change, Damian might go for a new target at WrestleMania XL. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Mania this year. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the event.

