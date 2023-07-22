"AINT NO F**KIN WAY", "IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING" - Fans can't believe 5-time WWE champion's next opponent

Former WWE NXT Champion Pac will take on Gravity at next week's AEW Dynamite, it was announced on Friday. Fans took to Twitter to react to the announcement.

Pac, who won five titles during his time in WWE, is scheduled to take on Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of Death Before Dishonor for the ROH World Title. The two men got into an altercation at the Blood and Guts match on Wednesday that saw Pac leave the Blackpool Combat Club high and dry in their match against The Golden Elite.

Pac, formerly known as Neville in WWE, was known as 'the man that gravity forgot,' and after the announcement that he would be taking on Gravity on next week's Dynamite saw a host of reactions from fans.

One fan tweeted:

"HOLY S*IT LMAOOO THEY DID IT!!!?"

An interesting match was announced by AEW

Another fan referred to Pac's persona from WWE.

"The man who Gravity forgot😭 Gravity gets his revenge"

Fan tweet 2

One fan noted that Gravity should no-show the match because he forgot about Pac.

Fan tweet 3

Another fan account said this was long-term booking at its finest.

Fan tweet 4

One fan was excited about the matchup:

Fan tweet 5

Another fan said:

This fan was excited

Despite not being a high-profile match, their gimmicks will no doubt garner the attention of fans, and next week's AEW Dynamite will be interesting to watch.

Pac to take on former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli at ROH main event

Pac and Claudio Castagnoli will face off in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor for the World Heavyweight Title, and it will no doubt be a feisty affair.

The two stars got into an altercation during the Blood and Guts match against The Golden Elite at AEW Dynamite a few days back after Castagnoli accidentally hit Pac with an elbow. One thing led to another, and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion walked out on the Blackpool Combat Club as they were left to fend for themselves against The Golden Elite.

Konosuke Takeshita followed suit soon after, and that left the BCC with only Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta against the five men of the Golden Elite. Moxley was handcuffed to the ropes as Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks wrapped a chain around the neck of Wheeler Yuta, causing the referee to ring the bell and award the win to Kenny Omega's team.

Are you excited to see Pac vs Gravity?

