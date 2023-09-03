"AJ really went All In on him" - Fans react to WWE segment potentially riffing on CM Punk's backstage altercation

Wrestling fans are having a lot of fun with a segment that aired on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, which might be riffing on CM Punk's backstage incident with Jack Perry at last weekend's AEW All In.

On last night's WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles caught up with Jimmy Uso backstage to ask if he was leaving. When the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion confirmed that he was, Styles told him that nobody wanted him there anyway. He further called out Jimmy's lack of respect before the two got into a shoving match.

Fans found the segment hilariously similar to reports of what happened between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In last Sunday. They took to Twitter/X to call out WWE for riffing on the incident and took the time to poke fun at it themselves.

Announcers were told to stall for time after CM Punk's incident at AEW All In

In the wake of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry at All In last Sunday, the status of Punk's match against Samoa Joe was seemingly thrown into question. As Tony Khan and the crew scrambled to get a handle on things, the announcers were told to stall for time.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, nobody knew if the match would even happen minutes before it was set to take place:

"While this was going on, the announcers and production people were told to stall because at this point nobody knew if Punk vs. Joe would happen. Nobody except those who saw the situation knew why, only told to stall before the first match," said Dave Meltzer.

Luckily, the situation was calmed down enough for Punk and Joe to have their match in front of more than 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium. Punk's status since the event, however, is up in the air.

