  "All these mother f**kers do is bi*ch"- 36-year-old star goes off on D-Von Dudley following his recent comments about AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 11:28 GMT
WWE and ECW legend D-Von Dudley [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

A former AEW star has lashed out at D-Von Dudley over his recent remarks regarding the Tony Khan-led promotion. The talent in question, Joey Janela, was one of the company's earliest signings.

All Elite Wrestling successfully staged this year's edition of WrestleDream in St. Louis, MO last weekend. The promotion followed up on the action-packed pay-per-view this past Wednesday with another high-octane edition of AEW Dynamite, which witnessed among other things the reveal of the tournament brackets to crown the inaugural Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Former ECW and WWE veteran D-Von Dudley recently made headlines by voicing his critiques of how All Elite Wrestling is "run", despite never having officially worked there, besides insinuating that certain individuals in the company make major decisions that talent supposedly have frustrations with. Former AEW star Joey Janela took to X/Twitter a few hours earlier to pen a scathing response to Brother Devon's remarks, but also showered praise on Ricky Morton for his openness to newer ideas and willingness to work with contemporary talent.

"Every vet should be more like Ricky Morton, never s****s on anything NEW puts new talent over and all while still works hard for the business with not a bitter bone in his body. All these mother f******s do is b***h, b***h, start a podcast, start a YouTube channel & b***h. Carnival grifters acting like the messiah of fake fighting who don’t come close to the worker Ricky is or was. Thank you @realrickymorton for being a true icon, great example for this generation & a gentleman!" - said Janela's post.
Check out Joey Janela's uncensored tweet HERE.

The Bad Boy was involved with All Elite Wrestling during the company's foundational years, and was seen in action against top names such as Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Apart from occasional appearances on Dynamite, Janela was primarily featured on AEW's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark Elevation, throughout 2020 and 2021 before finally being released in 2022.

Ricky Morton was featured on AEW programming quite recently

Since the days of the company's inception, Ricky Morton has been featured in All Elite Wrestling, along with his legendary tag partner Robert Gibson. In January this very year, The Rock 'N' Roll Express were ambushed by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Later in April, the duo were betrayed and attacked by FTR, following on the heels of The Top Guys' heel turn on Adam Copeland at Dynasty 2025.

Jon Moxley restraining The Rock 'N' Roll Express [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

Veterans continue to play a big part on AEW programming, as evidenced by Sting's role in the main event of WrestleDream 2025 last Saturday.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
