"Almost as bad as when Punk tried" - Fans mock CM Punk after current WWE champion's move at Crown Jewel 2023

A new WWE champion used the popular moves of All Elite Wrestling's The Elite at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, and fans cannot help but think of CM Punk as he attempted the same move in the past.

The current WWE champion in question is the ultimate influencer, Logan Paul. Logan won his first-ever WWE title by defeating the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. It was a tremendous match similar to Logan's previous bouts as well.

During the match, fans also witnessed some amazing athletic moves by the Maverick. Logan also performed Hangman Adam Page's Buckshot Lariat move and other moves of The Elite as well. Moreover, Logan also stumbled while performing the Buckshot Lariat before eventually nailing it on Mysterio.

Although it was nothing but a little botch, fans were quick to jump to conclusions. The fans on the internet recalled CM Punk stumbling while performing a Buckshot Lariat in his match against Hangman Adam Page last year for the AEW World Title. As a matter of fact, Punk stumbled multiple times before hitting the move in his match, which was a bit embarrassing.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter took notice of Logan stumbling while hitting the Buckshot Lariat and relentlessly made fun of the Second City Saint, saying that the botch was as bad as Punk's embarrassing attempt at the move last year.

CM Punk on whether he will make his WWE return at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event

Following his termination from AEW with cause, CM Punk has been heavily rumored to return to WWE after nearly a decade. The Second City Saint recently broke his silence and addressed the rumors while speaking to 670 The Score.

“They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," CM Punk said. [H/T SEScoops]

It remains to be seen if the rumors actually turn out to be true and the Best in the World finally shows up at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago.

