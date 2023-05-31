"Lol I had flashbacks" – Fans jokingly make claims about a major AEW star appearing on WWE RAW

The wrestling world recently hilariously claimed that a major AEW star made an appearance on WWE RAW. That talent is none other than Matt Hardy.

The latest edition of the Monday night show saw Indus Sher face Javier Bernal and Kevin Ventura-Cortes in tag team action. Sanga and Veer made quick work of their opponents and picked up a pinfall victory.

However, another aspect from the bout caught the attention of fans and that is Ventura-Cortes looking extremely similar to AEW star Matt Hardy.

The Twitterati erupted soon after and many agreed that Kevin Ventura-Cortes looked like Matt Hardy, with some even calling him the next version of the WWE veteran. You can check some of the reactions below.

Kakarot @ShadBoogie @_denisesalcedo My guy definitely had on the Matt Hardy Attitude era starter kit on lmao @_denisesalcedo My guy definitely had on the Matt Hardy Attitude era starter kit on lmao

You can check out the full results of AEW Double or Nothing HERE.

Matt Hardy recently commented on WWE legend Edge's potential future

While speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the current AEW star heaped praise on The Rated-R Superstar's recent run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Matt Hardy also highlighted how Edge has been playing an active role in shaping future generations by helping the younger stars in WWE.

"I think he's had a good last run. I'm glad he did get to come back and he was able to recover from that very serious injury, which he had to leave for many, many years. He's been in great shape. He looked good. I thought he really produced some quality content. I liked the process of how he's been helping younger stars. I feel like he's kind of in the role where I'm at to where it kind of helps build the next generation as well in some ways."

Hardy then went on to speak about The Ultimate Opportunist's retirement and claimed that it would be "very feasible" for him to have his final run outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

He then predicted that Edge could join another promotion for a "final few matches" after his WWE contract expires.

"Yeah, I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside WWE. I think that's something that is possible. It may not. I mean, he may just finish there. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says like, it is his last match, I don't think he's gonna do like Ric Flair and have like, five or six last matches. I could see him finishing up with WWE and having his final few matches somewhere else."

It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar joins AEW to team up with Christian and have one final match against The Hardy Boyz someday.

Do you think Edge and Matt Hardy will compete in the same match again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes