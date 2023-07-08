"Already better than The Usos and Steenerico combined" - Fans are totally in love with the new AEW tag team

AEW fans want to see more of Big Bill and Brian Cage together, who are included as a tag team in the blind eliminator tag team tournament

It is fair to say that the AEW blind eliminator tag team tournament was one of the best ideas the company creatives came up with. It gave fans some of the tag teams that even they never knew they needed. Until now, the tournament has been one of the hottest acts on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, a few teams have managed to captivate fans with their incredible chemistry. One such tag team is the duo between Brian Cage and Big Bill. With both of them performing together in the ring in the ongoing tournament, the wrestling world wants to see them together more often.

Here is what the fans on Twitter have to say regarding the alliance between Brian Cage and Big Bill:

Based World @BasedWorld960 Brian Cage and Big Bill are actually already better than The Usos and Steenerico combined Brian Cage and Big Bill are actually already better than The Usos and Steenerico combined

Furthermore, most fans are also rooting for the duo to become the tag team champions after winning the tournament.

Anthony Pennington @chefanthonyWV @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi @TheCaZXL I'm going to say it. I hope they actually win the tag tournament or they keep them together as a tag team because they actually work really well together and I want to see more @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi @TheCaZXL I'm going to say it. I hope they actually win the tag tournament or they keep them together as a tag team because they actually work really well together and I want to see more

Charles Cameron @TryingNdying @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi @TheCaZXL I never knew I needed something so bad until I seen Cage and Bill teaming. I need them to crush FTR into the dirt. @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi @TheCaZXL I never knew I needed something so bad until I seen Cage and Bill teaming. I need them to crush FTR into the dirt.

Luis Duarte @JosLuis01509900 @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi



We never got to see Archer with Harry Smith again. I really hope we can see these 2 monsters rule the tag team division. @TheCaZXL The team of Cage and Big Bill has so much potential than why could easily be tag champions this year.We never got to see Archer with Harry Smith again. I really hope we can see these 2 monsters rule the tag team division. @AEW @The_MJF @AdamColePro @briancagegmsi @TheCaZXL The team of Cage and Big Bill has so much potential than why could easily be tag champions this year.We never got to see Archer with Harry Smith again. I really hope we can see these 2 monsters rule the tag team division.

Brian Cage and Big Bill have advanced in the AEW blind eliminator tag team tournament

On the 100th episode of AEW Rampage, the blind eliminator tag team tournament continued as the team of Big Bill and Brian Cage squared off against Beretta and Sydal.

In a brutal encounter, Bill and Cage captured the victory and got one step closer to winning the tournament.

Following the victory, the duo is set to take on another captivating tag team of MJF and Adam Cole on the next episode of Dynamite. It can't be denied that the victors of that match will be hard to predict.

Though only time will tell which unlikely alliance manages to win the tournament, fans might be looking at the future world tag champs in Bill and Cage. Sound off in the comments who you think is going to win the tournament.

