"Amazing signing," "Hell yeah Tony" AEW fans erupt in joy as a highly-rated star is officially All Elite

A top star just signed with AEW. Fans are excited over Tony Khan's latest signing.

Megan Bayne first made a name for herself in Ohio Valley Wrestling where she wrestled for several years from 2017 to 2020. During her time there, she even won the OVW Women's Championship. After a successful stint in the promotion, Megan moved to STARDOM where she established herself as one of the top female stars due to her performance in her matches against Giulia in 2023.

Before signing with STARDOM, Megan also appeared for the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021 to 2023 where she mainly competed on Dark and Elevation. This week on Collision, Megan Bayne returned to Tony Khan's promotion and competed against Hyena Hera. Megan didn't waste time to put away Hera and won the match in 85 seconds. Following this match, Tony Khan confirmed that Megan Bayne had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited about Megan Bayne signing with All Elite Wrestling and they voiced their opinions on social media. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions (Image source: X)

Tony Khan made a huge announcement ahead of AEW Collision

Dynamite and Collision are two of All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows. While Dynamite has been around since the company's inception, Collision was launched in 2023. While the company continued to grow and expand in the past few years, viewership and ratings have taken a hit which has been concerning for the promotion.

Despite this, the company signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. However, it looks like things may finally be picking up for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ahead of Collision, Tony Khan took to social media to announce that last week's episode of Dynamite and Collision set all-time viewership records in the UK on ITV.

"BOTH of our AEW tv shows #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week! What an amazing milestone @ITVSport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Megan Bayne's arrival in All Elite Wrestling will elevate the women's division and boost viewership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback