"An absolute masterpiece" - Twitter left in splits following AEW star's mockery of Jeff Jarrett's wife and popular wrestling promotion on Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed member Max Caster delivered his regular rap as he entered the ring. He mocked TNA and Jeff Jarrett's wife, sending Twitter into splits.

The Acclaimed were challenged by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Team Championships on Dynamite. Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champion and also the undisputed hip-hop champion in today's pro wrestling era.

Max Caster of The Acclaimed made Karen Jarrett (Jeff Jarrett's wife) seem like Skip Bayless in his rap as he made his way to the ring, and he also said that she speaks less. Dixie Carter's name was dropped and said TNA stood for Total Nonstop Acclaimed. Caster also tagged and mocked Jarrett with some Kurt Angle mannerisms and an ankle lock that led to Lethal, as Jarrett suffered the same fate.

Twitter users had amusing reactions when Caster made fun of Jeff Jarrett's wife and referred to TNA as Total Nonstop Acclaimed in his raps.

Check out the reactions below:

WRESTLING’S GRANDEST STAGE @GrandestWWEAEW Max Caster laying into Jeff Jarrett and TNA was GOLD! Talk about making it feel a little more personal. #AEWDynamite Max Caster laying into Jeff Jarrett and TNA was GOLD! Talk about making it feel a little more personal. #AEWDynamite

Samuele Brogi @BrogiSamuele I don’t want this feud to end, I wanna hear more TNA jokes from Max #AEWDynamite I don’t want this feud to end, I wanna hear more TNA jokes from Max #AEWDynamite

#AEWDynamite Karen JarrettDixie CarterAndrew TateTNAAll unsafe from this week's Max Caster rap. Karen JarrettDixie CarterAndrew TateTNAAll unsafe from this week's Max Caster rap.#AEWDynamite

#AEWDynamite LMAOO Max Caster cooking TNA and Dixie Carter LMAOO Max Caster cooking TNA and Dixie Carter 😭#AEWDynamite

And you can never stop the reign / TNA means 'Total Nonstop Acclaimed'



Max Caster on one tonight. Acclaimed only hit you harder / You gon' take an L and blame it on Dixie CarterAnd you can never stop the reign / TNA means 'Total Nonstop Acclaimed'Max Caster on one tonight. #AEWDynamite Acclaimed only hit you harder / You gon' take an L and blame it on Dixie CarterAnd you can never stop the reign / TNA means 'Total Nonstop Acclaimed'Max Caster on one tonight. #AEWDynamite

The Milk Man @milksnakeMike Max Caster did a Angle Slam on Lethal, did Kurt Angles taunt in Jarretts face, then an ankle lock on Lethal lol #AEWDynamite "TNA stands for Total Nonstop Acclaimed" Max Caster did a Angle Slam on Lethal, did Kurt Angles taunt in Jarretts face, then an ankle lock on Lethal lol #AEWDynamite "TNA stands for Total Nonstop Acclaimed"

In a victory over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on Dynamite, The Acclaimed successfully defended their championships. Later in the show, it was revealed that a no-holds-barred rematch will take place at the Battle of the Belts.

