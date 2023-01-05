"An absolute masterpiece" - Twitter left in splits following AEW star's mockery of Jeff Jarrett's wife and popular wrestling promotion on Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed member Max Caster delivered his regular rap as he entered the ring. He mocked TNA and Jeff Jarrett's wife, sending Twitter into splits.
The Acclaimed were challenged by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Team Championships on Dynamite. Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champion and also the undisputed hip-hop champion in today's pro wrestling era.
Max Caster of The Acclaimed made Karen Jarrett (Jeff Jarrett's wife) seem like Skip Bayless in his rap as he made his way to the ring, and he also said that she speaks less. Dixie Carter's name was dropped and said TNA stood for Total Nonstop Acclaimed. Caster also tagged and mocked Jarrett with some Kurt Angle mannerisms and an ankle lock that led to Lethal, as Jarrett suffered the same fate.
Twitter users had amusing reactions when Caster made fun of Jeff Jarrett's wife and referred to TNA as Total Nonstop Acclaimed in his raps.
Check out the reactions below:
In a victory over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on Dynamite, The Acclaimed successfully defended their championships. Later in the show, it was revealed that a no-holds-barred rematch will take place at the Battle of the Belts.
What do you think of the Max Caster rap from this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below