"An insult to the wrestling business" - Jim Cornette loses it at AEW for Revolution 2025 match

AEW Revolution just concluded last weekend and many feel it was a grand success. However, Jim Cornette is unhappy with some of the events that happened at the show.

Toni Storm and Mariah May have been involved in a heated rivalry for the better part of a year. They first clashed at AEW All In London last year, where Mariah May walked away with the AEW Women's World Championship. Following this loss, Toni Storm was absent from TV for some time and even hinted at retirement. However, she returned stronger than before and earned another title shot against her former protégé.

These two women faced off again at AEW Revolution 2025 in a Hollywood Ending match that can only be described as brutal. Both women left no stone unturned as they pulled out all the stops to win the match. In the end, it was Toni Storm who won the bloody bout. Most fans and critics alike praised the match.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette was stunned that there were so many people in LA who enjoyed this kind of match, but he believed it was an insult to the wrestling business.

"I can't believe there's as many people as this in Los Angeles - 11,000 of them, that like this kind of thing, and there's ten million people in Los Angeles. Godd**n! Even if you wanna see women fighting in barbed wire and whatever the f**k and bleeding all over themselves, it's f***ing fake and it's an insult to the wrestling business." [6:57 - 7:22]

Jim Cornette called Jon Moxley's in-ring work "rotten"

Last year, Jon Moxley formed The Death Riders with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC with a vision to transform AEW into the company he felt it was meant to be. However, they faced pushback from several younger stars who opposed their views. This led to numerous backstage brawls and brutal matches.

Despite the dominance of the Death Riders, they have seemingly failed to connect with the fans.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Jon Moxley's work, calling it "rotten" and claimed that his matches were never good because his personality did not suit his look. He also described the entire Death Rider storyline as boring and blamed them for the ratings drop.

"[Jon Moxley]'s work, as we've many times mentioned, is f*cking rotten and his matches are never any good because he has this personality in mind that he just doesn't look like and it's just goofy. The entire issue has been garbage because The Death Riders thing has been 'the bore horseman.' It's bored everybody. Nobody cares. It's tanked the ratings, nobody understands it. He's a raving idiot," said Jim Cornette.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

