"And this explains why" - Fans react to controversial interview with AEW star that exposed heat between him and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most respected names in pro wrestling, but the veteran has rubbed some of his peers the wrong way. After a clip of Jon Moxley in an interview with Stone Cold recently resurfaced, many fans now believe Moxley had heat with Lesnar.

During WrestleMania 32, The Beast Incarnate faced Moxley and destroyed him in a No Holds Barred Streetfight. Sometime after, he had an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he took a few shots at Brock Lesnar that left Austin feeling visibly awkward.

A fan recently posted a gruesome picture of Lesnar walking over Moxley's head leading up to WrestleMania. Another fan then posted a brief clip of Jon Moxley's interview with Stone Cold, resulting in many fans taking to the comment section.

Quite a number of fans took Brock Lesnar's side and proceeded to dump on Moxley.

While many fans seemed to take Lesnar's side in the controversy, some users simply criticized the match and Jon Moxley's wrestling ability as well as how this affected Stone Cold's podcast interviews.

Did Jon Moxley's actions hurt Stone Cold more than Lesnar?

Some fans seem to always be searching for the next Beast Incarnate. Road Dogg recently commented on the lost potential former WWE star Lars Sullivan had, and how he believes the star could've taken up Lesnar's mantle.

Rob Van Dam claims he's always been a Brock Lesnar fan

While stars like Jon Moxley aren't too big on Lesnar, veterans like RVD seemingly have a high opinion of The Beast Incarnate. During an interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Van Dam revealed his admiration for Brock Lesnar.

"Yeah, I’m a fan. I always have been. Definitely, you know, like, what’s not to love? He’s good for the business and the fact that he can back it up and has backed it up."

"When he was UFC World Champion that was, like, there’s nothing else that would legitimize. If you want to go that far. What we do doesn’t get enough respect. Because every fan thinks they can do it. And that seems to be more and more what they’re after." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

It remains to be seen what Brock Lesnar's legacy in pro wrestling will be once he ends up retiring someday. Only time will tell, but he's already gained the respect of many of his peers.

